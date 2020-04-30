Coronavirus has receded a little, clearing the room for other news events, among which is halving in the Bitcoin network. There are only 12 days left until the world's most important crypto event. Halving-FOMO finally got the space to amplify its strength, and the digital currency market showed a rather impressive rally. The whole crypto market was comfortably in the green zone.
In the last 24 hours, the bitcoin grew by 16% or $1,300 and is trading around $9,200. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency has increased by 16% or $24 billion with almost doubles the trade volumes over the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, this indicator reached a historical high at $71 billion compared to $20 billion on the price peak in 2017. In terms of investment opportunities, the market has grown dramatically.
Technical analysis is also on the bull's side. From this point of view, the growth accelerated after reaching a level above the 50-day average. And the day before, the price crossed the 200-day average and fixed above it on Wednesday. The bulls may further target the February highs area at $10,400.
In a week, the first cryptocurrency shows a 30% growth. Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) rose by 21%, 22%, 16% and 19% in 7 days, respectively. Altcoins always follow the first coin, but this time it is worth noting XRP, which began to grow before the Bitcoin rally. The cryptocurrency has been under severe pressure over the last few years and started to get a boost from buyers because of its deficient historical price level. Although this does not mean that XRP won't face increased pressure from short-term speculators, as the fundamental basis for growth remains weak.
The approaching halving is mainly causing positive vibrations in the crypto market, but as always, there are supporters and opponents. During the last 24 hours, we have seen the support of the buyers. However, some believe that halving is already in the price. From this point of view, halving is a reason for current buyers to take profit from the rally. At the moment, the cryptocurrency may face selling pressure from short-term speculators who bought it in March after the market crash, as well as from miners to cover operational risks.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.