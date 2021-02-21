Bitcoin (BTC) & Grayscale ETF Technical analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Bitcoin Bullish
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave 3
Trading Levels: Minor level 58,000 is a profit taking number and will see a small corrective pattern before moving to 65,000 the Medium Level
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: see video
Dogecoin battles key hurdles above $0.05 on Eion Musk’s tweets
DOGE bulls struggle to overcome tthe hree-week-old resistance line, 21-day SMA. Eion Musk tweets, “Dojo 4 Doge”, raise doubts over BTC, ETH. Bearish MACD favors further consolidation of gains towards the key Fibonacci retracement levels. Bulls can eye $0.1000 beyond immediate resistance breakout.
The Graph is on the verge of a 65% breakout
The Graph price hints at a 65% upswing as it nears the apex of a bull pennant. GRT needs to slice through a crucial supply barrier at $2.45 to kick start the new uptrend. A bearish scenario will come into play if this cryptocurrency slices through the 50 four-hour moving average around $2.20.
Bitcoin pulls back to short-term support after refreshing record top
BTC/USD refreshed all-time high above $58,000 during the week, bounces off the intraday low. MACD turns bearish as sellers attack the three-day-old support line. Bulls need to conquer the immediate resistance line before eyeing the $60,000 threshold.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons
Chainlink is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92. Chainlink price has bounced-off critical support near $33. LINK bulls look to rising wedge hurdle at $37.04.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.