Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD maintains steady climb towards $11 following 10% jump

BTG/USD bulls have remained in control over the last two days.

It seems like the price has gone up based on pure speculation.

BTG/USD is currently overpriced so it may face bearish correction soon.

BTG/USD daily chart

BTG/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price jumped from $9.95 to $10.75. The price managed to chart intra-day highs of $11.45. Over the last two days, the price has managed to jump above the SMA 20, the downward trending line, and the 20-day Bollinger Band's upper curve.

The RSI indicator has peeked into the overbought zone, showing that the price is currently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. The Elliott Oscillator has moved up from -0.255 to 0.1528 over the last two days following bullish price action.

Looking at the market, there is a lack of solid fundamental reasoning behind the rise in BTG/USD’s recent bullish action. It seems like the price has gone up based on pure speculation.

Support and Resistance

BTG/USD faces strong resistance at $11 and $11.35. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $10.54, $10.25 and $10.06.

Key levels

BTG/USD Overview Today last price 10.751 Today Daily Change 0.87250 Today Daily Change % 8.83 Today daily open 9.8785 Trends Daily SMA20 8.67942 Daily SMA50 8.9164 Daily SMA100 8.87964 Daily SMA200 8.83101 Levels Previous Daily High 11.287 Previous Daily Low 7.8911 Previous Weekly High 9.5 Previous Weekly Low 8.2159 Previous Monthly High 10.65 Previous Monthly Low 8.4111 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.98977 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.18833 Daily Pivot Point S1 8.08407 Daily Pivot Point S2 6.28963 Daily Pivot Point S3 4.68817 Daily Pivot Point R1 11.47997 Daily Pivot Point R2 13.08143 Daily Pivot Point R3 14.87587



