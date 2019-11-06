- BTG/USD has been trending horizontally in a narrow range between $7-$8.50.
- The MACD indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.
BTG/USD daily chart
After repeatedly struggling to get past the $8.40 support line, BTG/USD finally succeeded in doing so this Monday. After a brief correction this Tuesday, the price again managed to break past the resistance level and is trending around $8.65 as of press time. The price has found support at the upward trending line, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions. The Relative Strength Index is trending around 61.10, next to the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
