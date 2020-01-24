Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD bulls take charge as BTG/USD looks to return above the $10-level

After three straight bearish days, BTG/USD buyers came back into the market to take the price from $9.74 to $10 . The price is trending in a downward channel formation and has found support on the SMA 20 curve. The SMA 200 curve acts as i mmediate market resistance and holding the price down. The MACD indicator shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish, while the Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions. Both of these indicators show that the overall market sentiment is presently bearish.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.