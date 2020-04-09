Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD bulls remain in control but retreat from the $10 psychological level

  • BTG/USD went up from $7.80 to $9.36 this Wednesday.
  • SMA 50 and SMA 200 have diverged away from each other to prevent the formation of the death cross.

BTG/USD daily chart

BTG/USD bulls have remained in control in the early hours of Thursday as the price went up from $9.36 to $9.60. However, the price did break past the $10 psychological level earlier in the day before it immediately retreated. The price is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is currently overpriced and a bearish correction may be around the corner. The 20-day Bollinger has widened considerably as well, which shows increasing price volatility. On the downside, the RSI is trending around 67.18, right next to the overbought zone. The SMA 200 was about to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the highly bearish death cross pattern. However, the two curves have since diverged from each other.

Key levels

BTG/USD

Overview
Today last price 9.795
Today Daily Change 0.34760
Today Daily Change % 3.68
Today daily open 9.4474
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.4811
Daily SMA50 8.29696
Daily SMA100 9.1852
Daily SMA200 8.16141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9.4756
Previous Daily Low 7.8111
Previous Weekly High 7.9066
Previous Weekly Low 6.6
Previous Monthly High 12.12
Previous Monthly Low 4.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8.83976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8.44694
Daily Pivot Point S1 8.34713
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.24687
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.68263
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.01163
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.57587
Daily Pivot Point R3 11.67613

 


 

