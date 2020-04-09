Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD bulls remain in control but retreat from the $10 psychological level

- BTG/USD went up from $7.80 to $9.36 this Wednesday.
- SMA 50 and SMA 200 have diverged away from each other to prevent the formation of the death cross.
BTG/USD daily chart
BTG/USD bulls have remained in control in the early hours of Thursday as the price went up from $9.36 to $9.60. However, the price did break past the $10 psychological level earlier in the day before it immediately retreated. The price is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is currently overpriced and a bearish correction may be around the corner. The 20-day Bollinger has widened considerably as well, which shows increasing price volatility. On the downside, the RSI is trending around 67.18, right next to the overbought zone. The SMA 200 was about to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the highly bearish death cross pattern. However, the two curves have since diverged from each other.
Key levels
BTG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9.795
|Today Daily Change
|0.34760
|Today Daily Change %
|3.68
|Today daily open
|9.4474
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.4811
|Daily SMA50
|8.29696
|Daily SMA100
|9.1852
|Daily SMA200
|8.16141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9.4756
|Previous Daily Low
|7.8111
|Previous Weekly High
|7.9066
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6
|Previous Monthly High
|12.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|4.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8.83976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8.44694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8.34713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.24687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.68263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.01163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.57587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.67613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
