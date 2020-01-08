In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has been the motor moving the crypto market. The father of the digital assets is up 6% in the last 24 hours, moving with determination to the $8K range, while its dominance jumped to 68.9%. EOS (+2.71%), Tezos (+3.39%) and Litecoin (`5.05%) followed. On the Ethereum Token sector, Link (+18%) and SNX(+16.57%) were the best performers among the top capitalized tokens. But also HEDG(+6%), THR (+5.74%), CENNZ (+6.61%) and CRO(+8.72%) are behaving bullishly.

The market cap of the crypto sector has jumped to $219.758 billion (+5.33%), on an increasing traded volume, which in the last 24 hours was 41.05 billion (+29.16%).

Hot News

London will host the first institutionally-focused digital asset conference. DAS: London will bring together investors, fund managers, crypto technologists, institutions, and venture capitalists, and it will take place on February 10, 2020, in the Rosewood Hotel, London.

According to news source nulltx.com, China's national blockchain Network will start working as early as April 2020. Known as BSN, it will serve as the official platform for its national digital cryptocurrency.

US SEC in his Jam 7 note from SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations has put digital assets and technologies in their top priority list in the coming year. Nothing to be surprised at, given how the agency behaved in 2019.

Spanish major bank CaixaBank to offer its customers We.Trade, a financial platform powered by blockchain technology developed by IBM. We.Trade lets customers track goods shipped by over 400 logistic companies throughout Europe using this platform.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin continues its parabolic momentum, its price touching the +3SD line of its Bollinger Bands. The price has moved decisively to the 8K range, and it seems to point short-term for the 9K range, as the volume traded continues to be strong. Currently, the price has been rejected at $8,442 and is creating a figure that precludes a pause in the trend. Since the price is too overextended, we think it will try to create another short consolidation zone before assaulting the $8,500 and $8,700 levels.

Ripple

Ripple has been retracing since it hit the $0.225 level, but this movement has been taking place with diminishing volume. The price found support at $0.208 and now is looking for buyers for another attempt to break $0.22 and 0.225. The price moves in the upper side of the Bollinger Bands, and the bands themselves head upwards, therefore, even though the MACD had a bearish crossing, we estimate the bullish bias persists.

Ethereum

Ethereum keeps moving using the +1SD line of its Bollinger bands as a guide. Early morning, the price made an attempt to step up, but was rejected at $148 and now is back below $144, although the selling forces seem weak, as the trend continues to be bullish, as the mid-Bollinger line is acting as a trendline.

Litecoin

Litecoin is moving quite bullish, its price moving beyond the +1SD line, and sometimes touching the +3SD line. The previous two candles were rejected near the $48.5 level. Thus, we estimate the asset will need a pause and consolidation. We see the price has the +1SD line as trendline, and it is headed up in the search for the $50 level.

