Bitcoin futures keeping setting new records according to Bakkt

- Despite falling Bitcoin (BTC) prices the futures products remain very popular.
- Bakkt continues to report record trading volumes for Bitcoin (BTC) futures products.
Institutional investment around Bitcoin (BTC) is demonstrating no signs of slowing down. Despite that Bitcoin prices are way down from this year’s peak.
The futures contracts remain very popular, with Bakkt continuing breaking the records with their products. Big Bitcoin Futures Day For Bakkt From a slow start momentum for Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures is growing steadily.
New records for trading volume are being set and the latest was Wednesday with 4,443 contracts traded according to the company.
Bakkt tweeted:
Two months after their debut, Bakkt Bitcoin Futures reached a record high of 4,443 contracts traded today – up over 60% from our last record-setting day We look forward to building on this momentum as we approach the launch of the Bakkt Bitcoin Options contracts on Dec 9th.
