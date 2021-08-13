Looking at the Bitcoin Futures chart seems like Bitcoin, BTCUSD can be still unfolding five waves up within wave C towards golden 50%-61,8% Fibonacci retracement, where we also see open May's GAP, so keep in mind that strong resistance zone is still here, but 47k-49k, maybe 50k as a spike can be seen before a reversal down.

Bitcoin futures 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

