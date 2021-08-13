Looking at the Bitcoin Futures chart seems like Bitcoin, BTCUSD can be still unfolding five waves up within wave C towards golden 50%-61,8% Fibonacci retracement, where we also see open May's GAP, so keep in mind that strong resistance zone is still here, but 47k-49k, maybe 50k as a spike can be seen before a reversal down.
Bitcoin futures 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge. Considering how exhausted the Bitcoin price and many altcoins look, a minor retracement might be on its way.
MATIC price shifts to high gear, Polygon pursues 30% gain
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOT could be heading next as it seems primed for further gains.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
Argentina open to exploring idea of Bitcoin playing a larger role in economy
The President of Argentina recently hinted that the country is open to the idea of adopting the world’s largest cryptocurrency, following in the footsteps of El Salvador.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.