The most recent Bitcoin commitment of traders (CoT) report shows that sentiment is still very mixed.

Asset managers are still net short and trimmed long positions by 96 contracts while adding only 12 shorts.

Leveraged funds are still net shot heavily but cut more short contracts than longs.

Either way, this shows positioning last week was very bearish in the futures markets.

Its seem that they were right as the price of BTC/USD fell heavily all week.

Today BTC/USD trades 8,614.29, a drop of around 0.30%. The sentiment still seems pretty weak but the market is heading towards the halving point and things might just take a turn.