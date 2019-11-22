Institutions heavily increased short positions.

Leveraged funds are still positioned in favour of longs.

In the latest commitment of traders report from the CFTC the data shows asset managers/institutions increase net short positions by 149 contracts last week.

The leveraged funds, however, moved in favour of longs 147 vs -129. Although the net position of leveraged funds is still short.

Now all of this is data dated between 12th-19th November and it seems to have played out pretty well looking at today's crypto bloodbath.

Today saw another round of selling in the BTC futures contract to a low of 6,775. The price then moved above the pivotal 7k level and currently holds at 7,355 at the time of writing.