Asset managers trim both long and short positions but longs lose out -220 vs -101.

Leverage funds also trim longs and shorts increase dramatically -37 vs 256.

It seems the short side is more favourable at the moment.

Bitcoin has had a tough week and the commitment of traders report reflects it too. Asset managers and leveraged funds both moved over to the short side during the week.

Today BTC Sept futures expired and this can cause some volatility in the underlying market but it seems most of the volume had moved over already.

Currently, BTC/USD price action is looking positive as the market is trading 1.22% higher.

The 8k mark is the current support zone and is holding at the moment but today the price printed a low of 7,910.00.