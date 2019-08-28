Bitcoin Futures Analysis - Price is being squeezed as traders await an explosive breakout

- Strong wedge formation forming on the 4-hour chart.
- Volume on the CME exchange is slowing as traders await a new catalyst.
- Mean value on the chart shows at 10,144 and price still holds above the 10k psychological zone.
The chart above is a 4-hour BTC futures chart from the CME futures contract. It's as a forward front monthly rolling chart which only takes into account the contract trading with the most volume.
In my view, we are in a very critical time as the price is being squeezed which is displayed by the wedge formation on the chart. I have been keeping an eye in this formation on the lower timeframes and whenever we get close to either of the trendlines volume comes in to defend it.
Even the 14 period RSI is showing signs of flatlining as it is hanging at the mid-point waiting for a break in either direction. If anything the RSI is slightly upward sloping and just above the 50 mid-point.
The composite volume profile on the left-hand side of the chart shows we are slightly under the mean value area. At the moment this stands at 10,144 and this price represents the area where most contracts have changed hands.
Support levels on the downside stand at 9739 which at the beginning of July worked to good effect and lower is the 9095 main support low.
If we break out of this wedge formation to the upside the first target could be the 10,966 resistance level.
Lastly, volume on the CME exchange is looking soft as it seems traders are looking for a catalyst for a break in either direction. I genuinely thought that the Telegram announcement could be a bullish paradigm shift but I feel it may be because of their own "Gram" coin the euphoria may have been dampened.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lethargic as China and Telegram fight to steal the show from Libra – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price is lethargic above $10,000 mid through the week’s trading. The king of cryptocurrencies managed to stay above $10,000 support after the recent upward move stalled short of $10,700.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD pressing against $70 rock-solid support
Litecoin bulls are struggling to keep the price above the vital $70 support area. The bearish pressure since the beginning of August has continued to push Litecoin against critical levels.
Ethereum's hard fork Istanbul may be postponed due to Parity developers delays
The scheduled Ethereum hard fork Istanbul can be postponed as Parity's developer team is not ready to deploy critical upgrades to the test network Ropsten on time.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD triangle breakout targets $325 resistance
Bitcoin Cash bears have been putting intense pressure on $300 tentative support. This follows a failed attempt to clear the resistance at $325. The inclination to the bearish is boosted by the bearish pressure across the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...