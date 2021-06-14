The amount of money leaving was significantly less than the previous, record week of $141 million.
Money being pulled out of digital-asset investment funds slowed somewhat last week. However, while net redemptions from bitcoin-focused funds shrank, some investors seem to be souring on ether.
Overall, digital-asset funds experienced net outflows of $21 million during the week ending June 11, down from $94 million pulled out of funds the prior week, according to a Monday report by CoinShares.
The decline in outflows might be an early sign of bearishness has peaked.
Investors have been pulling money from bitcoin funds in recent weeks as the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market value traded below $40,000, down from the all-time high near $65,000 reached in April.
Funds focused on altcoins including ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, as well as XRP had been favored over the past month as investors diversified from bitcoin funds. The latest data suggests that trend might be starting to shift.
- Ether "had the largest outflows on record [since 2015] last week, totaling $12.7 million,” according to CoinShares.
- Meanwhile, outflows in bitcoin funds last week totaled $10 million, significantly less than the previous, record week of $141 million.
- “Trading activity in bitcoin investment products rose by 43% compared to the previous week," according to the report.
- XRP funds saw minor outflows totaling $2.8 million last week following a six-week run of inflows totaling $21 million.
- Flow data suggests mixed opinions among investors as sentiment weakened over the past month, according to CoinShares.
Chart shows weekly digital asset fund flows. Source: CoinShares
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD) performance is hovering around 268%.
Shiba Inu price flashes first sign of reversal, eyes 38% upswing
Shiba Inu price dipped below the short-term governing range on June 11 as the crypto market experienced a minor sell-off. However, bulls have managed to push SHIB above the range high, indicating the resurgence of buyers.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price is currently trading below a critical resistance level and is trying to breach past it. A decisive close above the swing high on June 9 will create a higher high and signal the start of an uptrend.
Cardano upswing hangs in balance, but on-chain metrics reveal trouble
Cardano price rose 12% after dipping below a crucial support level at $1.451. ADA is currently hovering inside a critical resistance level, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624. Only a decisive close above $1.636 will confirm the start of a run-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.