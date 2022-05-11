Bitcoin was down over 3.5% throughout the trading day in Asia, briefly touching the $30,230 mark, according to the CoinDesk price index, as the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) moves the entirety of its reserves to bitcoin exchanges to defend UST’s peg.
(Glassnode)
LFG’s reserve balance has declined from 80,394 bitcoin to zero, and the majority has been deposited onto Gemini, according to Glassnode data.
(Glassnode)
-
James “Checkmate” Check, an analyst with Glassnode, says he believes that Gemini is the custodian for market maker operations, or for the sale of this bitcoin. Check says it's not clear how much of the reserve was sold or loaned to market makers.
-
The amount of bitcoin on exchanges is at a high not seen since November 2017, but Check argues that market conditions are very different and it's tough to make a comparison.
-
“It is not the same as 2017 in any way really, a completely different mechanism and set of entities at play. What we are observing is closer to a miniature version of George Soros attacking the peg of the British Pound, where the LFG is playing the role of the Bank of England (with a similar result it seems),” he said in an email to CoinDesk.
-
Meanwhile, LUNA has dropped nearly 85% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at approximately $4.50, according to CoinGecko data.
-
UST is currently at 0.35, down 60% on-day, calling into question the success of LFG’s operation.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
Bitcoin price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a 70% downturn
Dogecoin price is grappling with the lower trend line of a bullish pattern. This development comes after a wildly bullish narrative over the last few weeks. Therefore, investors need to pay attention to Bitcoin’s directional bias.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
BNB price collects liquidity for an upswing to $375
BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.