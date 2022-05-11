Bitcoin was down over 3.5% throughout the trading day in Asia, briefly touching the $30,230 mark, according to the CoinDesk price index, as the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) moves the entirety of its reserves to bitcoin exchanges to defend UST’s peg.

(Glassnode)

LFG’s reserve balance has declined from 80,394 bitcoin to zero, and the majority has been deposited onto Gemini, according to Glassnode data.

(Glassnode)