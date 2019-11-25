The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Bitcoin to hit the bottom at $5,500 - Peter Brandt
Tuur Demeester, another notable figure in the crypto world, draws attention to the fact, the in the long run Bitcoin still moves within a bullish trend from January 2015.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.
NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses
NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?
Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.