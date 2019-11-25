A look at the weekend sell off in Bitcoin BTC and how to trade it in the coming days. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.

 

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin to hit the bottom at $5,500 - Peter Brandt

Bitcoin to hit the bottom at $5,500 - Peter Brandt

Tuur Demeester, another notable figure in the crypto world, draws attention to the fact, the in the long run Bitcoin still moves within a bullish trend from January 2015. 

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.

More Litecoin News

NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses

NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses

NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst  is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday. 

More NEO News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location