Market picture
The total capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market fell by 2% to $1.14 trillion over the last 24 hours. Over the same period, bitcoin lost 2.6%, Ethereum lost 1.7%, and the top 10 altcoins lost between 1.4% (BNB) and 5% (Polygon).
Bitcoin lost around $1500 on Monday to $28.5K amid rumours of a possible collapse of Binance. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange twice suspended BTC withdrawals due to network congestion.
The technical picture shows local victory for the bears, as the sharp drop in price started from the downside resistance that has been in place since the middle of last month. In a strong move, the price broke below the 50-day moving average for the first time since March 13th. The price is testing support near $27K, from which the coin has been rallying for the past two months.
Fees on the Bitcoin network hit a record high on May 8th. In some cases, transaction fees on the BTC blockchain exceeded $10K, with block 788762 setting the record for the day costing $15,834. The BTC network processes around seven transactions per second and cannot quickly confirm payments when users are active, causing queues to form.
According to CryptoQuant, users withdrew over 195,000 BTC (over $5.6 billion) from Binance in one day. In addition, according to Bloomberg, the US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the exchange, suspecting it of violating sanctions against Russia.
News background
YouTube analyst Jason Pizzino said that negative news failed to stop Bitcoin’s rally after a strong bearish signal after the $20K breakout failed in early March. He believes BTC should soon be in the $32K to $42K range.
According to Validus Power, investment in bitcoin, gold and real estate can protect investors against losses related to the banking crisis.
The prime minister of Liechtenstein said the country would allow citizens to pay for public services using Bitcoin. He also did not rule out the possibility of the state investing some of its reserves in BTC.
Famous investor and head of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, said that people's loss of confidence in the dollar does not mean that Bitcoin will become a global reserve currency.
Argentina's central bank has banned the sale of cryptocurrencies through payment applications. The regulator said it was trying to reduce the financial risks that transactions in digital assets could pose.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion.
Dogecoin price dips by nearly 9% in 24 hours as corrections continue due to overvaluation
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
Ripple price could drop an additional 10% amid bearish assertions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
Ripple (XRP) price remains bearish after breaking from a horizontal consolidation. The overall bearishness is attributed to the broader crypto market gloom and the pending case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stacks price new uptick has everything to do with Bitcoin network’s recent backlog, 50% rise underway?
Stacks (STX) price is bullish despite most players in the crypto arena recording losses. The fresh uptick is attributed to the recent debacle on the Bitcoin backlog, where the Binance exchange reported congestion on the TC network.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.