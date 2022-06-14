The Bitcoin hit the lowest in 18 months on Tuesday, in extension of Monday’s 15% drop, following weekly gap-lower opening and subsequent acceleration lower.
Crypto’s remain under pressure from Fed rate hikes, while the latest US inflation report showed that prices continue to rise that fuels expectations on more aggressive action from the US central bank on Thursday’s policy meeting (economists rise bets for 0.75% hike vs initially expected 50 basis points raise) that would add to the pressure.
Psychological 20k support and Fibo level at 19143 (76.4% of 3770/68911 rise) are in focus, but bears are likely to face strong headwinds at this zone, as daily studies are oversold and cracked 200WMA (22267) also obstructs bears , with failure to close below the indicator to signal that bears are running out of steam.
Overall structure remains firmly bearish, with profit-taking ahead of key supports, to give larger bears time to consolidate.
Fibo levels of the latest downleg from 31702 at 23345(23.6%) and 24942 (38.2%) offer solid resistances, while lift above 50% retracement (26233) would sideline immediate bears for possible stronger correction.
Res: 23345; 24942; 25223; 26233
Sup: 20763; 20000; 19143; 17540
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price falls “penny from Eiffel” style and won't stop until this level is reached
Polygon Network's MATIC price shows "continuation of trend" like signals on higher time frames. MATIC price is this week's heartbreaker amongst the digital currencies, as the layer 2 token shows no remorse. The bearish downtrend has been violent.
Why Solana price is being removed from traders’ hodl list
Solana price could continue the bearish downtrend as technical indicators show that the bears are not yet ready to release their grip. Solana price displays negative behavior as the bears have suppressed the "centralized Ethereum killer" into a zone unprovoked since July 2021.
Why Dogecoin price is sparking serious interest amongst investors
Dogecoin price should be on everyone’s watchlist as the technicals indicate a significant level in play, which warrants the idea for a highly volatile market in the coming weeks. Dogecoin price revisits historical trend line from the 2021 bull run.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos at risk of further downside
Bitcoin price falls into the 200-week moving average, liquidating $348 million in the process. Ethereum price did not find support at the 2017 all-time highs at $1427.01. Ripple price falls from a triangular pattern in nearly a straight line.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.