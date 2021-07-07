Cryptocurrencies secured net gains in early Europe on Monday, but there was a sharp reversal later in the session as a lack of liquidity increased the potential for sharp moves.

Bitcoin dipped to lows below $33,500 before recovering ground. A limited US dollar retreat helped underpin crypto assets on Tuesday, especially with net gains for precious metals and bitcoin advanced to above $34,500 in Asia.

From just above $2,300, Ether also dipped sharply to below $2,200 before paring losses and posted net gains to above $2,300 on Tuesday.