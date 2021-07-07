Cryptocurrencies secured net gains in early Europe on Monday, but there was a sharp reversal later in the session as a lack of liquidity increased the potential for sharp moves.
Bitcoin dipped to lows below $33,500 before recovering ground. A limited US dollar retreat helped underpin crypto assets on Tuesday, especially with net gains for precious metals and bitcoin advanced to above $34,500 in Asia.
From just above $2,300, Ether also dipped sharply to below $2,200 before paring losses and posted net gains to above $2,300 on Tuesday.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish pattern, a breakdown of which could push the altcoin down to a demand zone. Investors can expect ETH to rally around this area, and if the conditions are perfect, the range high will likely be retested.
VeChain lurks in search of foothold that could propel it to $0.106
VeChain price is currently traversing above a critical support level, which could break down easily. If this were to happen, VET could slide to the subsequent barriers or a demand zone, serving as a launching pad that triggers a massive upswing.
Binance suspends cash deposits from Europe’s SEPA platform
Binance has temporarily halted deposits made through the SEPA platform to the exchange. Payments through the European-based network will be reactivated within seven working days. This move comes after one of the UK’s major banks announced the suspension of credit and debit card payments to the exchange.
New Iranian bill to support Bitcoin mining and ban crypto payments
The parliament of Iran proposed new legislation to centralize and regulate cryptocurrency use, licenses to be issued to Bitcoin mining farms. Iran plans to issue a national cryptocurrency for domestic transaction settlement and impose a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies mined outside Iran
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.