Market picture
Bitcoin rose 0.9% over the past week, finishing near $19.5K. The markets' reversal to growth on Friday afternoon and the pummelling on Sunday significantly contributed to this growth. However, the effect of the latter has been almost completely wiped out.
The 50-day moving average continues to effectively play its role as a resistance, triggering a new selling wave when it tries to go higher early on Monday. The price rally on Sunday formally took the quote outside the triangle, but we still need a confirmation of the upside exit. Such a confirmation signal should be a consolidation above the previous highs at $19.6K, which has so far failed.
Ethereum added 1.5% to $1330. Other leading altcoins from the top 10 showed mixed dynamics: from a 5.1% decline (Solana) to a 1.2% increase (Dogecoin).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 0.9% over the week to $933bn. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index fell 1 point over the week to 23 and remains in 'extreme fear'.
News background
Weak trader activity suggests that cryptocurrencies are at the bottom, Bianco Research believes. Stagnation can be seen as a positive, and we are unlikely to see a more profound plunge.
In Brazil, 24,000 ATMs in the Banco24Horas network will add support for Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The stablecoin operator has partnered with SmartPay to do so.
Analyst service DappRadar published a report showing that NFT trading volume in metaverses fell 80% y/y in the third quarter of this year.
Lastly, Bitcoin Group announced plans to acquire one of Germany's oldest banks, Bankhaus von der Heydt.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
