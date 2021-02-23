Bitcoin prices saw a massive retreat yesterday, and the prices are still continuing their sell-off today. These ugly price moves in Bitcoin are mainly triggered because of two reasons. Firstly, the biggest advocate of Bitcoin, Elon Musk, has said that Bitcoin prices are high, and secondly, Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, said that Bitcoin is used in illicit financing. This is not a new narrative that policymakers have adapted; we have heard similar messages many times before as well.
The Bitcoin community strongly believes that any other fiat currency is equally used for such activities, which is not why one should not use it. Nonetheless, the fact is that Bitcoin price has been overbought for the last number of weeks, and one could easily see that exhaustion was strongly on the cards.
In terms of technical analysis, the Bitcoin price is still trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day simple moving averages on the daily timeframe. As long as this remains in place, there is little to worry about the bullish trend. On the intraday timeframe, such as the four-hour time frame, the price is likely to visit the 200 is the simple moving average. The 100-day simple moving average has been providing support for the time being, but it seems like this is not enough. the Bitcoin price is likely to break below the 100's simple moving average on the 4 -hour time frame.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
