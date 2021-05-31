Bitcoin is on track for the second-biggest monthly percentage decline on record, despite bouncing from session lows in Asia.
The cryptocurrency changed hands near $36,200 at 9:00 am UTC, representing a 37.5% loss for May. Prices hit a low of $34,195 early today.
The monthly decline beats the 37% drop seen in November 2018 and is just short of the record 40% slide in September 2011, according to Bitstamp data.
Ether (ETH, +5.37%), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is on track to end May down 12%, the first monthly loss since September 2020. Meanwhile, gold has gained 7%, its biggest monthly rally since July 2020, and the S&P 500 is little changed on the month, per data provided by TradingView.
Bitcoin's monthly chart (prices as per Bitstamp)
Source: TradingView
The bitcoin (BTC, +2.74%) market looked weak earlier this month amid continued selling by whales, or large investors with an ability to make or break price trends. The cryptocurrency took a beating after Tesla disowned bitcoin as means of payment, citing environmental concerns. The move dashed hopes for widespread corporate adoption raised by the carmaker’s decision to adopt bitcoin in February.
The market mood soured further after China’s recent regulatory announcements and on concern of an early scaling back of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin slumped from $58,000 to almost $30,000 in the eight days to May 19 and has traded sideways ever since, with the upside capped by the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at just above $40,000.
According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, the price crash was driven mainly by panic selling by new investors who bought coins during the first-quarter bull run. Meanwhile, holders and institutions have been buying the dip in a sign of confidence in cryptocurrency’s long-term price prospects.
The supply held by whale entities – clusters of addresses controlled by a single network participant holding at least 1,000 coins – has increased by over 25,000 BTC to 4.149 million since May 19.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend.
Polygon positioned to retest all-time high as Polystarter launches
MATIC price looks ready to bounce after it tagged a crucial demand barrier. With the recent development of a platform that supports projects built on Polygon, a test of the all-time high or a record level seems likely.
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Shiba Inu remains stale as volatility dries up
SHIB price is stuck trading around the $0.00000700 range for the past day. The Bollinger Bands indicator shows Shiba Inu volatility has dried up. A large move is generally observed after breaking from the no-trade zone, ranging from $0.00000974 to $0.00000693.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.