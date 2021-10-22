Bitcoin (BTC) stayed closer to $60,000 on Oct. 22 after the largest altcoin Ether (ETH) failed to cement new all-time highs.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
ETH all-time high? Blink and you'll miss it
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView ETH/USD just match its record $4,380 on Bitstamp before seeing a harsh rejection.
Traders watched in anticipation as Ethereum appeared to follow Bitcoin to historic new levels, only to face immediate resistance and fall sharply back into a lower range.
Trader and analyst Rekt Capital called the event a "picture perfect rejection."
At the time of writing, ETH/USD circled $4,150, preserving $4,000 as support with the exception of a flash dip which immediately followed the all-time high rematch.
ETH/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Against Bitcoin, Ethereum fared better, with the ETH/BTC pair having bounced near lows last seen in late July.
Bitcoin could see "additional topside euphoria"
Having similarly failed to hold significantly higher levels, Bitcoin itself took an extended break as overheated markets cooled their excitement.
Funding rates were returning to normal on Friday, having reached a state reminiscient of the blow-off top from April.
Bitcoin funding rates chart. Source: Bybt
As with open interest, however, these were not as frenzied as the Q2 rush, which produced the $64,900 all-time high in place until this week.
"This means there is possibly still room for additional topside euphoria but we are at levels that are starting to stretch the market," crypto trading firm QCP Capital commented in its latest market update.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM ready to catch up with XRP as it targets $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Ethereum price vies to set new all-time high despite the recent flash crash
Ethereum price rose exponentially over the past 48 hours but experienced a massive flash crash on October 21. While this pushed ETH down significantly in a short period, the bulls’ perseverance kept the token afloat and ready for a new journey.
US public pension fund pours $25 million into Bitcoin and Ether
Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies continues to rise as a pension fund in the United States has made a substantial purchase in Bitcoin and Ether as the leading cryptocurrencies recently reached new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.