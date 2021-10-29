Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
04:30 Ethereum prediction.
14:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (v) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a Classic trading levels patter across 65,000 Medium Level.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price skyrockets to new all-time high following Altair upgrade
Ethereum price rallied to a new all-time high on October 29, shortly following an upgrade that occurred on the blockchain. The Altair upgrade went live on October 28 and is one of the pivotal updates for ETH 2.0, changing the network’s infrastructure.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price is currently sitting inside a supply zone that has prevented it from making any progress for nearly five months. However, the resurgence of buyers has triggered a massive meme coin bull run, which provides DOGE with an opportunity ...
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, ETC struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Solana locked and loaded to outperform Ethereum, bullish signals ahead see SOL at $355
Solana price remains a leader in the altcoin space, giving many examples of why it's referred to as an Ethereum-killer. While the bounce has been significant, bulls will need to add more conviction to the intraday rally to carry Solana forward.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.