A look at the overnight moves in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks
The market continued to deal with increasing selling activities on Thursday. Bitcoin extended the lower leg below $8,000. The slide in Bitcoin price impacted on the top altcoins with Ethereum and Ripple retesting key support levels.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.