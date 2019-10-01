- Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin and Ripple.
- Bitcoin was the worst-performing asset among the top three.
BTC/USD monthly chart
BTC/USD has charted three bearish months in a row, wherein it went down from $10,777.85 to $8,329.25. September has been its most bearish month since November 2018.
ETH/USD monthly chart
Unlike Bitcoin and Ripple, Ethereum managed to have a bullish September. The price of ETH/USD went up from $172.15 to $180.80, going up by a little over 5%.
XRP/USD monthly chart
Like Bitcoin, XRP/USD also managed to do three bearish months in a row. This September, the price of the asset went down from $0.321 to $0.258. Over the last three months, the price of the asset went down from $0.44 to $0.258, losing 41% of its overall valuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bakkt launch triggered September’s plunge
Bitcoin bulls push for recovery from September’s dive but the upside is still limited. Two of the most notable events in September were the launch of Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures ...
TRX/USD gains 11% as Binance becomes TRON’s top super representative
According to Tronscan data as of September 30, Binance obtained over 12 billion votes and took the first place in the TRON’s ecosystem rating. The second and the third positions are occupied by blockchain community Sesameseed.org and BeatzCoin respectively.
Ripple price update: XRP/USD bulls unleash the bullish card for two straight days
Ripple bulls towered the cryptocurrency market with more than 7% gains in value on Monday. This followed the announcement that the blockchain company has acquired a cryptocurrency ...
Top crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken, and Bittrex create a system rating cryptos likely to be securities
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, Circle which operates Poloniex and Bittrex have come up with a system that lets them rate cryptocurrencies that are likely to be flagged as securities.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.