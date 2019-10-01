Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin and Ripple.

Bitcoin was the worst-performing asset among the top three.

BTC/USD monthly chart

BTC/USD has charted three bearish months in a row, wherein it went down from $10,777.85 to $8,329.25. September has been its most bearish month since November 2018.

ETH/USD monthly chart

Unlike Bitcoin and Ripple, Ethereum managed to have a bullish September. The price of ETH/USD went up from $172.15 to $180.80, going up by a little over 5%.

XRP/USD monthly chart

Like Bitcoin, XRP/USD also managed to do three bearish months in a row. This September, the price of the asset went down from $0.321 to $0.258. Over the last three months, the price of the asset went down from $0.44 to $0.258, losing 41% of its overall valuation.

