Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple May month-end analysis
- May has been extremely bullish for all three coins.
- BTC/USD went up by a staggering 62.43% over May.
BTC/USD monthly chart
- After six consecutive bearish months, Bitcoin has strung together four straight bullish months.
- May is the most bullish month that BTC/USD has had since November.
- Over the month, BTC/USD went up from $5,270 to $8,560, charting a 62.43% growth in the process.
ETH/USD monthly chart
- After seven straight bearish months, Ethereum managed to have five bullish months out of the last five.
- May has been the most bullish month of ETH/USD since April 2018.
- Over the month, ETH/USD went up by 62.47%, going from $164.65 to $267.50.
XRP/USD monthly chart
- XRP/USD managed three bullish months of the last four.
- May has been the most bullish month since September 2018.
- Over the month, XRP/USD has gone up from $0.314 to $0.438, going up by 39.50%.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.