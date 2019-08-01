- Bitcoin records a bearish month after five straight bullish months.
- Ethereum and Ripple both record bearish months as well.
BTC/USD monthly chart
After five straight bullish months, BTC/USD finally had a bearish month. During July, the price of Bitcoin fell from $10,774.50 to $10,050. Previously, during the five-month bull run, BTC/USD had gone up from $3,388.80 to $10,774.30. During July, BTC/USD managed a high of $13,207 and a low of $9,123.65.
ETH/USD monthly chart
ETH/USD had a bearish month after five straight bullish months. During July, the price fell from $293.65 to $216.05. During its five-month bullish run, ETH/USD went up from $109.75 to $293.65.
XRP/USD monthly chart
XRP/USD had two bearish months in a row, completely offsetting the gains it made in May. During July, the price of ETH/USD fell from $0.397 to $0.320. During May, which was its most bullish month since September 2018, the price had gone up from $0.314 to $0.438.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD glancing higher; bulls facing resistance at $9,800
Bitcoin’s consolidation on Monday and Tuesday gave way for gains above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart. The price action stepped above the 100 SMA 1-hour.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD triangle breakout lingers
NEO has endured the bear pressure in the first two days of the week only to come out successful. The crypto pressed down by the intense pressure failed to find support at $14 and $12 respectively.
Buyers are squeezed out of the crypto market
Bitcoin has difficulties with recovering above $10K, starting to slip in the range of $9,400 to $9,800. It means that there is more and more probability of decline at least to the next round level by $9K.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD eyes $400 in fresh mid-week gains
Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.