Bitcoin records a bearish month after five straight bullish months.

Ethereum and Ripple both record bearish months as well.

BTC/USD monthly chart

After five straight bullish months, BTC/USD finally had a bearish month. During July, the price of Bitcoin fell from $10,774.50 to $10,050. Previously, during the five-month bull run, BTC/USD had gone up from $3,388.80 to $10,774.30. During July, BTC/USD managed a high of $13,207 and a low of $9,123.65.

ETH/USD monthly chart

ETH/USD had a bearish month after five straight bullish months. During July, the price fell from $293.65 to $216.05. During its five-month bullish run, ETH/USD went up from $109.75 to $293.65.

XRP/USD monthly chart

XRP/USD had two bearish months in a row, completely offsetting the gains it made in May. During July, the price of ETH/USD fell from $0.397 to $0.320. During May, which was its most bullish month since September 2018, the price had gone up from $0.314 to $0.438.

