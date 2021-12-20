Bitcoin and ether were again trading lower in Asian hours, continuing the year-long trend of losing ground mainly when America is asleep. The decline comes as traditional markets turn a blind eye to China’s interest rate cut and remain risk-averse.
At press time, bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market value, was trading near $46,600, representing a 0.5% drop on the day. Ether was changing hands near $3,850, down nearly 2% on the day.
Data provided by options trader Fredrick Collins shows that bitcoin and ether have consistently faced selling pressure during the Asian hours this year. Most of year-to-date gains made by bitcoin and ether, 60% and 420% respectively, have come during the American hours, represented by 8:00 am to 6:00 pm New York time.
Both cryptocurrencies have taken a big hit in recent weeks, dragging the broader crypto market lower as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks began unwinding the liquidity-boosting stimulus to contain inflation.
Bitcoin has declined more than 30% since peaking near $69,000 on Nov. 10, with sellers dominating the market during the Asian hours – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Beijing time.
The trend continued on Monday despite the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) taking steps to cushion the economy from the negative impact of property market woes and renewed coronavirus concerns.
The Chinese central bank announced a cut in its one-year loan prime rate, a de facto benchmark rate since 2019, from 3.85% to 3.8%, confirming the first reduction in nearly two years.
Interest rate cuts tend to inject liquidity into the economy. Thus, perceived inflation hedges like bitcoin, gold, and asset prices, in general, typically react positively to rate cuts.
However, Asian equities are currently flashing red alongside a 1.10% drop in the futures tied to the S&P 500. Oil prices are down more than 3% and the anti-risk currencies like the Japanese yen are drawing safe-haven bids.
The market action suggests China’s rate cut is perhaps too small compared to the impending tightening by the Fed and other central banks. Last week, the Fed signaled three rate hikes in 2022 and the Bank of England delivered a surprise interest rate hike.
Heightened fears of coronavirus lockdowns also appear to be overshadowing Beijing’s move to improve market sentiment. European nations are reimposing stricter measures to stem the Omicron wave and China’s COVID zero policy is threatening to disrupt the global supply chain.
Lockdowns and supply chain disruptions are inflationary, which are seen as a positive development for a perceived store of value assets. Lockdowns also weigh over economic growth.
However, with elevated global price pressures, central banks appear to have little room for higher liquidity injection to prioritise growth as they did after the first COVID wave in the first half of 2020. Back then, inflation in the U.S. stood well below the Fed’s 2% target. As of November, U.S inflation stood at a four-decade high of 6.8%.
Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell recently retired the world transitory from inflation discussions, signaling a shift in focus from employment (growth) to inflation control. The International Monetary Fund also urged the Fed to speed up policy tightening to contain inflation.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear
Cardano price is traversing a descending triangle, hinting at a 17% crash if it breaches crucial support. Transaction data shows that a bullish move for ADA is not possible as its path is riddled with underwater investors.
Shiba Inu price needs to form a base for SHIB to rally 25%
Shiba Inu price has been on a steady downtrend for roughly two months and shows no signs of slowing down. However, investors can expect SHIB to form a base that will result in a reversal of the nosedive.
Grim Finance hit by ‘advanced attack’ as hacker makes away with $30 million
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Grim Finance has been hacked for $30 million worth of tokens in an “advanced attack.” Grim stated that it had notified Circle (USDC), DAI and AnySwap regarding the hacker’s address to potentially freeze further fund transfers.
Axie Infinity price prepares for a 27% ascent as bearish momentum weakens
Axie Infinity price appears ready for a 27% bounce toward $121 if it manages to slice above the resistance line of the governing chart pattern. However, AXS may face ample challenges ahead before the bullish target could be reached.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.