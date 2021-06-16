Bitcoin is holding in a tight range as the focus turns to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement, which could offer clues on the central bank’s course of action and inject volatility into financial markets.
The cryptocurrency has been trading in a narrow range of $39,400 to $41,300 since Monday’s European trading hours, CoinDesk 20 data show.
“The market is completely neutral ahead of the Fed with only a little spot buying,” Brian Tehako, CIO at Warwick Capital Management, said. “Traders are waiting for the Fed announcement.”
Bitcoin's hourly chart
Source: TradingView
The event is likely to have a binary market reaction, according to Singapore-based QCP Capital. Binary events are dramatic developments that trigger big moves in either direction.
“If the Fed remains dovish [retains pro-stimulus bias], cryptocurrencies would have the most upside potential until September at least, given the overselling we’ve seen relative to other macro markets since May’s CPI print,” QCP Capital noted in its Telegram channel.
Bitcoin tanked from $58,000 to nearly $30,000 in the eight days to May 19. The sell-off began after official data released on May 12 showed the U.S. consumer price index surged to the highest level in almost three years. That renewed fears of an early Fed taper – the gradual unwinding of the liquidity-boosting stimulus.
However, while bitcoin (BTC, -1.55%) dropped in the wake of Fed tightening fears, traditional markets remained resilient, with gold ending May with a 7.8% gain. Equities also remained bid.
That’s left bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general looking relatively cheap heading into the Fed, and could benefit them most on the back of a dovish outcome.
On the flip side, a hawkish surprise could weigh on asset prices. “If they’re hawkish on Wednesday, then all bets are off, and we would expect the [crypto] market to revisit recent lows,” QCP Capital said.
According to Patrick Heusser, the head of trading at Zurich-based Crypto Broker AG, the pain trade could be a risk-off reaction, resulting in an uptick in safe-haven currencies like the franc, yen, and U.S. dollar, and a sell-off in commodities and equities. “The risk-off could also bring losses for bitcoin,” Heusser said.
The crypto market appears to have positioned for a surge in volatility post-Fed. “The crypto market looks to be long gamma heading into the event,” Denis Vinokourov, head of research at Synergia Capital told CoinDesk.
Gamma refers to the speed of change in the option’s delta – the sensitivity of the option’s price to changes in the price of the underlying asset. That is, gamma measures the rate of change in the option’s price relative to changes in the spot market prices.
Being long gamma means holding an options position with net gamma greater than zero. In plain English, the position will benefit from a pick up in price volatility of the underlying asset.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon retraces in preparation for 16% jump
SafeMoon price broke out of its range-bound movement as it bounced off a critical demand barrier. Moreover, SAFEMOON has also risen above the midway point of its consolidation, indicating a willingness to ascend.
This crucial level will determine whether Ethereum Classic price can resume its uptrend
Ethereum Classic price seems to be range-bound. While its correlation with Bitcoin dries up, ETC awaits a spike in volume. Only a daily candlestick close above the 50-day MA will help this crypto rise.
Ripple to set the stage for 18% gains
XRP price formed the second peak on June 14, indicating the formation of a double top. As a result, Ripple is starting to decline, heading toward an immediate support level.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. A spike in selling pressure could send Shiba Inu drop to $0.0000050. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $0.0000080 could save the memecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.