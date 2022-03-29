Bitcoin Profitable trading from 43,000 to the next level 45,000. Now we wait for a Long trade Set-Up at 45k with a Classic TradingLevel pattern across this level.
The next level up is Minor Level Group 2 46,500|47,200|48,000 As Wave (iii) and (iv) then Wave (v) to the Major Level 50,000 (TL5).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price charges ahead, on target to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price has performed spectacularly over the past two weeks. From the week of March 18, 2022, to the current weekly high, BTC is up more than 24%. Additionally, Bitcoin hit a new 2022 high and is likely to close above the January open.
Solana price moons past $100 as SOL bulls set their eyes on $150
Solana price is charging forward this week as the price has breached the $100 level with ease. Solana enthusiasts could see a 40% rally soon. Solana price has ascended into the mid $110 zone to start this week's trading session.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple prepares for take-off
Ripple has breached the parallel channel for the 4th time. XRP price is pouring gasoline onto its' FOMO flame as the price is hovering above the broken daily trend channel at $0.89. Investors appear to be coming back into the market with more optimism.
Shiba Inu price breaks out, targets $0.00003
Shiba Inu price should have investors delighted as the price has broken out in pure impulsive fashion. SHIB enthusiasts have multiple reasons to believe in future gains. SHIB is trading at $0.000026 and showing no signs of weakness. A close below $0.000024 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.