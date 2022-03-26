Bitcoin profitable trade from 43,000 to the next level 45,000. Now we wait for a Long trade Set-Up at 45k with a Classic TradingLevel pattern across this level.
The next level up is Minor Level Group 2 46,500|47,200|48,000 followed by the Major Level 50,000 (TL5)
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
