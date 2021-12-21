Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction & BTC Trading Strategies.
- Ethereum prediction (00:00).
- Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis (03:39).
- Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis (11:00).
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Ethereum Resistance 4000 Medium Level.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bearish while under 50,000 and bullish with support on 53,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Tracking three counts.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy:build longs above 50,000.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price prepares for 25% correction as Avalanche sets up double top
AVAX price created two equal tops at $127.69 on November 30 and December 22, signaling a reversal soon. So far, Avalanche price has dropped 9% and is likely to crash another 25% to $90.79. A daily close above the double top at $127.69 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price is showing a resurgence of buyers as it retests the $1.015 resistance level. A minor retracement to $0.956 first will allow buyers to trigger a 15% leg-up to $1.102. If Ripple produces a swing low below $0.688, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Terra's LUNA to face extreme selling pressure at $105
LUNA price action outperforms the broader cryptocurrency market by making consecutive new all-time highs. Massive gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen warn that a mean reversion is incoming. Oscillator values confirm extreme overbought conditions.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.