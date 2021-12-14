Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction & BTC Trading Strategies.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Ethereum Resistance 4000 Medium Level (ML4) if this level becomes the support that the market is bullish.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bearish while under 50,000 and bullish above this price point.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Tracking three counts.
Bitcoin trading strategy
- Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis (00:00).
- Ethereum prediction (07:12).
- Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis (11:23).
