Cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading - tradinglounge.com
Overview: Once this correction is completed the next target is 50,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave :tracking two patterns.
Trading Levels: Market support / Minor group2 as support 28,000| 27,200|26,500
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long on 34,000 tested support
