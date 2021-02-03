Bitcoin BTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading - tradinglounge.com
Overview: Bitcoin in the bigger picture is bullish, as the move down over the last month from 40,000 is a bullish corrective pattern, in Elliott wave terms a wave four.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave :In one more session I will be able to tell you if the market is bullish or bearish
Trading Levels: Major Level TL3|30,000 as the current support
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: see video
