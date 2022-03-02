Bitcoin Market Summary Trading Analysis and News Today: Technical Elliott Wave & Trading Levels Strategies.

Crypto Overview: Buying Opportunities Again Ethereum on 3000 as support and add to the Bitcoin trade.

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg

Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that Ethereum and Ripple are likely to follow its lead.

More Bitcoin News

CME Group plans launch of Micro Ethereum options as ETH circulating supply shrinks further

CME Group plans launch of Micro Ethereum options as ETH circulating supply shrinks further

Ethereum supply on exchanges is on a downward trend after days of consecutive outflows. Amidst the brewing Ethereum supply shortage, analysts have predicted a rally in the altcoin. 

More Ethereum News

Shiba Inu price provides opportunity to accumulate before SHIB rallies 20%

Shiba Inu price provides opportunity to accumulate before SHIB rallies 20%

Shiba Inu price has struggled to maintain the bullishness witnessed between February 6 and 8. This lack of commitment has led SHIB to go astray and revisit lower levels. Despite the recent bullishness in the crypto market, the meme coin has rallied conservatively.

More Shiba Inu news

Billionaire Ken Griffin takes back comments on Bitcoin, reveals Citadel’s crypto plans

Billionaire Ken Griffin takes back comments on Bitcoin, reveals Citadel’s crypto plans

Ken Griffin, founder of investment firm Citadel, took back his comments on Bitcoin being tulip mania. Griffin has changed his outlook on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and revealed Citadel’s plans to invest in digital assets. 

More Bitcoin news

BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control

BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control

BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location