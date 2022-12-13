Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today
Bitcoin Headline News: Blockchain evidence suggests Genesis Block was a front for Alameda Research / dirtybubble
Crypto Market Summary : The current creeping move higher over the past weeks is on lower volume, suggesting price divergence e.g. a weak trend that will find strong resistance at $18,000 USD.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Based on low volume move higher, I will view the current move up as a corrective rally with as Elliott Wave v of (c) of iv) of 5
Shiba Inu price remains bound to a downtrend under these on-chain metrics
Shiba Inu price is putting up a fight against the bearish force, but on-chain metrics show the downtrend is unfazed. Countertrend scalping the SHIB price could become problematic as the potential for a strong sell-off lingers underneath the notorious meme coin's hood.
Solana price historically sells off by 50% when this network indicator doubles, could it happen again?
Solana price is preparing for its next surge as price consolidates since November. Based on recent months, the SOL price leans more bearish. Still, the current range can squeeze out more gains. Key levels have been defined.
Believers in ‘third time’s the charm’ should buy XRP price right now as 13% gains forecasted
Ripple price is set to get some backing from the Fed as this week mostly focuses on US inflation and its central bank. Expected to come on Wednesday evening is a speech where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hike interest rates by 50bp.
Here’s why Shibarium launch could trigger a 100% Santa rally in Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s development is on track. While SHIB holders await the launch date of the project, developers are dropping hints on Shibarium’s release. The long-term outlook on Shiba Inu is bullish, the meme coin could witness a 100% price rally.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.