Bitcoin BTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Bitcoin BTC Elliott Wave : Wave iv) of A of (2)
I also talk about my journey buying and storing bitcoin, the bitcoin strategy is a dollar cost strategy.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC to go up once the stock market goes down
Bitcoin is changing hands at $10,160 after a short-lived dip to 9,853 on Saturday, Sep 5. The first digital currency has lost nearly 1% of its value in the last 24 hours and has stayed unchanged since the start of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD reached the inflection point at $0.23
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.2323. The fourth-largest digital asset has lost over 2% since the start of the day and 8% on a day-to-day basis. The bearish sentiments triggered by BTC sell-off and ...
Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD to struggle on approach to $400
Ethereum (ETH) hit the recent low of $311 on September 5 and recovered above the local resistance of $340 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% both on a day-to-day ...
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD bears threaten to retest the upside trend line
Chainlink (LINK) has lived through one of the worst weeks in history. The token with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion lost nearly 35% of its value in the last seven days and touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.