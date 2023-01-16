Bitcoin Headline News: Bitcoin Miners buying again creating a short squeeze.
Crypto Market Summary : It appears we are seeing an Impulse wave off the lows, this is not confirmed as yet and even so, it doesnt set a bull market in stone.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of iii).
Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Bitcoin surges on inflation tailwinds, hovers near $21K
Bitcoin surges, then holds near $21k. Still riding the tailwinds of falling inflation and a more upbeat view of the economy, bitcoin cracked $21,000 in early weekend trading for the first time since early November before retreating slightly.
AVAX price rally comes to a grinding halt despite Amazon partnership and addition of USP stablecoin
AVAX was chosen by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop blockchain solutions for enterprises and governments. AVAX is now an AWS partner and fully supports the smart contract’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem.
Twitter’s plan for crypto integration remains unknown, community explores Dogecoin Tip Jar for social media
Twitter filed to be a financial services company. While the crypto community awaits the social media giant’s crypto integration plans, the DOGE community identified a tool to accept tips on Twitter.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.