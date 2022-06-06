Bitcoin and Ethereum Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels.
Crypto Market Summary: The next leg lower has begun to 25,00 the next level for Bitcoin Elliott Wave (ii) of v) of C of (2).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave iv) corrective rally completed and now Wave v) down to 25,000 so trading the short side, selling new lows and shorting rallies.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRX price has smart money traps hidden in the technicals
Tron hovers at $0.08 as breakout traders have been trapped. TRX price shows significant sell pressure on the volume indicator. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10.77.
Has Bitcoin price bottomed? Technical indicator shows buy signal
Bitcoin price shows bullish signals worthy of reinvesting capital into the peer-to-peer digital currency. Bitcoin price shows newfound bullish optimism as the bulls have hurdled past the previous resistance zone at $30,000.
Why investors must keep AVAX price on their watchlists this week
AVAX price displays newfound bullish momentum to start this week’s trading session as the bulls have printed a significant engulfing on the six-hour chart. AVAX price currently trades at $27, an optimistic 10% above last week’s settling price.
How crypto bulls aim to besiege Polygon’s MATIC price
MATIC price is one of the few cryptocurrencies still displaying easy entry signals for traders and savvy investors. Keep the Polygon Networks’ token on your watchlist to take advantage of profitable opportunities.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.