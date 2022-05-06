Bitcoin slips lower with tech stocks, this trend looks like it will continue... to 30K

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin is still following equites, so we should now see a rally off the current lows.

Bitcoin is still weaving across the 40,000 line above and below, in terms of the trading levels the 40K is a Medium Level (ML4) and when we talk about this level we talk about the smaller degrees of levels above and below the 40k above is Minor Group 1 MG1|41|42|43k if the market develops support on top of 43,000 then the market is bullish

and below ML4 is Minor Group 2 MG2|48k}37,200|36,500 if the 36,500 becomes the resistance then the market is bearish and its good to understand this when the Elliott Wave count is not clear.