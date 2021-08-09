As per Elliott Wave analysis, BTCUSD is making bigger recovery, but we still see it as part of an (A)-(B)-(C) flat correction within higher degree wave B, where wave (C) could have completed five-wave cycle.

So, keep an eye on the projected resistance here in the 45k-47k, where bears for higher degree wave C may show up again.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

