Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (c) of ii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Supports 58, 55 and 53.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a Classic trading levels patter across 65,000 Medium Level.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave.
05:28 Ethereum prediction.
14:28 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Amateurs think about how much money they can make. Professionals think about how much money they could lose."
