Bitcoin 57,500 is the 78.6% retracement level, but expect BTC at 60,000 Check the Wave Count.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bitcoin's trend remains bullish.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).
Bitcoin Trading Levels Mid-point 55k the 58k which is Group 2: 56,500|57,200|58,000 The 60 and 62K (61800).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a dip at the 55k area as Wave (iv) buying op.
Trading Tip.
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".
Video Chapters.
00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave Analysis.
13:16 Ethereum prediction Crypto Index.
22:56 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
