Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies

Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview: Bitcoin is in a bullish corrective continuation pattern that is in complete as a Wave (iv) and now heading higher to Wave (v) of  i).
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: y of (iv) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58 Resistance 65 Medium Level then Group2 66,500|67200|68,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Working a Classic Trading Levels pattern across 65,000 Medium Level (ML65).

Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
09:50  Ethereum prediction.
20:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.

Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength

XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength

XLM price has been in a rut over the past nine weeks. Most frustrating for bulls has been the inability for XLM to reach the $0.50 level. However, that is about to change. XLM price has struggled. That struggle is seen on the three-week Ichimoku chart.

More Stellar Lumens news

Bitcoin gives bulls final entry opportunity before BTC explodes to $77,000

Bitcoin gives bulls final entry opportunity before BTC explodes to $77,000

Bitcoin price action shows its weekly Ichimoku chart to be in the most bullish position it has been in since the week of July 31st, 2021. Thus, bulls are positioned perfectly to see Bitcoin rally to $77,000 and beyond. Bitcoin price is locked and loaded for a monster move higher. 

More Bitcoin news

Ethereum price chanrges forward on path to $5,500

Ethereum price chanrges forward on path to $5,500

Ethereum price enters into price discovery mode as it continues to press on towards new all-time highs. Little exists in the form of resistance for Ethereum. Ethereum price has few, if any, resistance levels ahead. 

More Ethereum news

SafeMoon price threatens another push lower to $0.0000035

SafeMoon price threatens another push lower to $0.0000035

SafeMoon price struggles to establish a clear floor after pulling back nearly 50% from the all-time highs it established in late October. Last Friday showed some evidence that a continuation move higher ...

More SafeMoon news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location