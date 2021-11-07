Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview: Bitcoin is in a bullish corrective continuation pattern that is in complete as a Wave (iv) and now heading higher to Wave (v) of i).
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: y of (iv) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58 Resistance 65 Medium Level then Group2 66,500|67200|68,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Working a Classic Trading Levels pattern across 65,000 Medium Level (ML65).
