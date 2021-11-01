Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (v) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a Classic trading levels patter across 65,000 Medium Level.
Trading Tip:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."
