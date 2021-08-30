Bitcoin, BTCUSD is in the recovery mode after a five-wave decline from the highs as part of the first leg A, so now we are tracking an A-B-C flat correction within wave B that can find the resistance soon, ideally here around 50k-55k area.

Bitcoin daily Elliott Wave analysis chart #1

However, just in case BTC. Dominance kicks in and if we see much bigger recovery, then also keep an eye on COUNT #2, where A-B-C corrective decline from the highs can be completed and new five-wave impulse already underway.

Bitcoin daily Elliott Wave analysis chart #2

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!