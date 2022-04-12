Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis and TradingLevels.
Market Summary: Wave (b) of y) of D Triangle at 42,000 as the 61.8% support. Or a much more bearish.
Picture in line with the US Banks, that is Wave c in a larger five wave move lower...
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price is likely to fall an additional 15%
Crypto.com price has seen a massive uptick in sellers' volume on the 9-Hour chart. CRO price has yet to retest the throwback of the breached trend line, currently $0.34. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a spike above $0.45.
Algorand price bears come out in full force aiming for $0.60
Algo prices fell at free-fall speed during NY trading hours. The ALGO price action is hinting at larger drops in the coming days. Algorand price is inches away from invalidating the bullish trade setup written late last week.
Why $39,000 could play a vital role on Bitcoin price trend
Bitcoin price has stronger bearish signals than last week's selloff. Bitcoin price is printing larger bearish engulfing candles on Monday than those seen last week on the 4-hour chart. The current selloff looks fueled with power.
Helpful on-chain metrics for Bitcoin day traders
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.