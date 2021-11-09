BTCUSD is coming even higher into new all-time highs as expected, but into projected 68k-72k area clearly within a five-wave cycle for wave 5, so be aware of limited gains and watch out for a reversal down soon. Of course, trend is up until it's not, so only in case of sharp or impulsive decline back below 64k region, only then we can confirm the top, at least temporary one.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Bitcoin is on the rise after we noticed a triangle correction within wave 4 in the 4-hour chart, so seems like final wave 5 can be now in progress with room even up to 68k-72k area before market finds the top/resistance on a daily chart.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

